Joc Pederson can play the outfield. However, he’s expected to serve as the San Francisco Giants’ primary DH during the 2023 campaign. But the Giants may opt to have Pederson play some first base amid Brandon Belt’s departure from the ball club, per MLB.com’s Maria Guardado.

“[Manager Gabe Kapler] sent me some video of him,” president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said of Joc Pederson. “He looked really good. I forwarded it to [Pederson]. I was like, ‘Is this CGI, or is this real?’ But he’s pretty confident over there.”

Extra versatility never hurts in any sport, especially in baseball.

Pederson also addressed playing first base for the Giants, per Guardado as well.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I think with Belt leaving and then you have LaMonte [Wade], we’re just a little shorter on depth at first than in the outfield,” Pederson said. “I’m not going to be the starting first baseman, by any means. It’s more so just a utility, depth type of role, from my understanding.”

Both Gabe Kapler and Farhan Zaidi believe he is capable of handling the position. In the end, San Francisco will do whatever it takes to keep Joc Pederson’s bat in the lineup, as his true value stems from his offensive production.

Pederson posted an .874 OPS while hitting over .270 to go along with 23 home runs in his All-Star 2022 campaign with the Giants. San Francisco has plenty of uncertainty heading into 2023, but Pederson is one of their more reliable all-around players.

Regardless of where he plays this season, Pederson’s presence in San Francisco will benefit the Giants.