The rebuild for the New York Giants might be underway, as general manager Joe Schoen was seen at a Colorado football practice watching quarterback Shedeur Sanders on Tuesday. The video was taken by Deion Sanders Jr. and has people buzzing about the team's offseason plans.

After the Giants released former starting quarterback Daniel Jones, they might have thrown away the rest of the season. In a 2025 NFL Draft class with Sanders, Cam Ward, and Jalen Milroe, there are plenty of options the Giants can choose. However, Sanders has been the clear No. 1 favorite by analysts and general managers across the NFL.

The 2-9 record proves that they might phone in the remainder of the season. Not to mention, backup quarterback Tommy DeVito might miss the Thanksgiving game against the Dallas Cowboys. Regardless, the season has been an absolute cluster for the franchise. After Saquon Barkley signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, things went south. Although Jones was in the second year of his four-year, $160 million contract, the loss proved too much.

Furthermore, the franchise drafted Malik Nabers with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. They could've tanked for a franchise quarterback like Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye but chose to stick with Jones. Fast forward to heading into Week 13, Jones is out and there's a search for the next franchise quarterback.

Shedeur Sanders could give the Giants a promising future

Despite a roller-coaster season from the Giants, Sanders could be the answer they've searched for. Since Eli Manning retired, the franchise has had a tough time at the position. Although they drafted Jones, many thought they could've waited or simply drafted a better quarterback.

If they landed Sanders, they would land an impressive, young, and mobile quarterback. His accuracy, timing, elusiveness, and poise in the pocket are exceptional. Although he's not an athlete like Daniels, he can step out of the pocket and make a play with his legs. It would give Nabers a young quarterback to work with and give the Giants a legit one-two punch on the offensive side.

Luckily for them, they have the worst record in the NFL. If the season were to end today, New York would be in a three-way tie with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Jaguars want to remain competitive, as they have their franchise quarterback in Trevor Lawrence. However, the Raiders could pose some real problems. They have Aiden O'Connell and Gardner Minshew II as their top two quarterbacks, and Minshew just got hit with an injury. They could stand in the Giants' way from getting the No. 1 pick. Regardless, the Giants have potentially captured their eyes on their future No. 1 pick with Sanders.