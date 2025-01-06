The New York Giants closed out a disappointing 2024 season with a 3-14 record following a 20-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18. Despite their struggles, Giants owner John Mara confirmed on Tuesday that head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen will return for the 2025 season. However, his message to the pair was clear: time is running out to turn the franchise around.

When asked during a media interview about the timeline for improvement, Mara stated, “It better not take too long, because I've just about run out of patience.”

The Giants’ 2024 campaign was marred by turbulence from the outset. The offseason decision to let star running back Saquon Barkley join the rival Eagles proved costly, as Barkley delivered a career-best season in Philadelphia. Midway through the year, the team released quarterback Daniel Jones, further destabilizing the roster.

Giants face pivotal offseason as Brian Daboll, Joe Schoen receive final warning from John Mara

In the past decade, the Giants have managed only two winning seasons. Their last postseason appearance came in 2022, when they secured a Wild Card victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Under Daboll’s leadership, the team has gone 18-32-1 over three seasons, a record that has tested the patience of both ownership and fans.

The Giants now face a critical offseason, armed with the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Addressing key positional needs, including quarterback and offensive line depth, will be a priority as the organization seeks to reverse its fortunes.

Mara emphasized his willingness to give Daboll and Schoen one more chance, making it clear that significant progress must happen quickly. The pressure to restore the Giants' competitiveness looms larger than ever for a franchise once accustomed to success.

The coming months will be pivotal as the Giants attempt to rebuild a roster capable of contending in the NFC East. For Daboll and Schoen, the owner’s warning leaves little room for error moving forward.