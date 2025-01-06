The New York Giants are moving forward with general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll despite a 3-14 season, and Daboll discussed possible changes to his staff.

“Yeah, haven't made any staff changes, I'd just say everything wasn't good enough, so when you only win three games there's a lot of things that need to be improved and again this is only the day after the last game, so we'll get started on that process,” Brian Daboll said.

So Daboll reiterated that the results from the 2024 season were not good enough. He did not give much with his comments, as per usual with his media appearances, but they do indicate that there are possible changes on the way. He explained further what he will do in the coming days with his staff.

“Look, we just got done with meeting with the players, I'll sit down with all the coaches and we'll make the best decisions we can for the football team,” Daboll said. “Yeah, haven't thought about it in terms of, I got a lot of confidence in the guys that have put the time and effort and energy in. The results were terrible, but we're moving forward here and do everything we can do to improve it.”

Daboll had Mike Kafka as his offensive coordinator, although Daboll was the one to call plays. Daboll has to make a decision on if he wants to keep calling plays in 2025 as well, so that will be something to monitor this offseason. Shane Bowen replaced Wink Martindale as defensive coordinator this year. It will be interesting to see if Kafka and Bowen are retained for 2025. After finishing the 2024 season at 3-14, it would be a bit unorthodox for there to not be any staff changes, so we will have to monitor reports in the coming days to see if any changes are made.

The Giants head into the offseason with a decent amount of cap space and the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The quarterback position is a huge question mark, so it will be intriguing to see how Schoen addresses that position with Daniel Jones officially off the roster.