If the Bills and Allen decide to move on, New York is the favorite to land the star quarterback.

The New York Giants are surely monitoring the situation up in Buffalo.

The Buffalo Bills suffered another tough playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, and while it is not impossible for the Bills to win a Super Bowl in the next several years, it will get a lot harder for them to do so with Josh Allen's cap hit taking a big jump in 2024 and beyond.

Josh Allen's cap hit is going to jump to $47.1 million next season for the Bills compared to the $18.6 million they were on the hook for in the 2023 season. The Bills had Allen's cap hit at $4.8 million in 2019, when they lost in the Wild Card game, then it jumped up to $5.9 million in 2020.

With that, there are whispers that the Bills could look to either restructure Allen's contract or even consider trading the star quarterback.

If Allen does end up getting moved, the Giants are considered the favorites to land Allen at +225, per Bovada. Just behind the Giants are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos, and New Orleans Saints at +600. The Indianapolis Colts, Oakland Raiders, and Atlanta Falcons all have +800 odds to be the team that Allen suits up for next season if not with the Bills.

The Giants dealt with a myriad of quarterback injuries last season. Daniel Jones went down, then Tyrod Taylor, leaving New York with Tommy DeVito as their starting quarterback.

The Giants finished just 6-11 last season and made multiple coaching changes. The team parted ways with special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey, offensive line coach Bobby Johnson, outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins and defensive assistant Kevin Wilkins. Shortly after these moves,

After those moves, defensive coordinator Wink Martindale left the Giants on bad terms.