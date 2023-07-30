New York Giants star edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux was disappointed in his rookie performance in the NFL after looking back on the film.

The former No. 5 overall pick is ready to move on from year one, a season that saw him rapidly improve and adjust following a slow beginning. He spoke to reporters as training camp got underway in East Rutherford, and lamented on what he could have done better in 2022.

“Last year’s film kind of disgusts me a little when I look at myself. I get a little cringe feeling. It definitely is a platform to continue to grow,” Thibodeaux said per ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

Thibodeaux finished his rookie year with 49 combined tackles, 33 of which were solo. He added four sacks on top of that, a number that looks to expand in coming years after cementing himself as a pash rush specialist during his time at Oregon.

He began to blossom down the stretch after a rough start, registering five or more tackles in each of his last four contests. His best game came in a 20-12 win over the Washington Commanders, where he racked up a career-high 12 tackles. He also proved to be the difference maker in that matchup, forcing a fumble with a strip sack, and recovering it for a touchdown.

Thibodeaux will look to be part of another strong Giants defense, but they'll have their work cut out for them with a difficult 2023 schedule. The G-men will take on a vaunted AFC East division in four of their contests, and will need a herculean effort from the second-year star to keep up.