After an encouraging 2022 season, the New York Giants are entering 2023 looking to do some damage in the NFC East. However, in order to do so, they are going to have to get through the Philadelphia Eagles, who made it all the way to the Super Bowl last season and will open the season as the favorites to win the division. Just don't tell Kayvon Thibodeaux that.

Thibodeaux had a strong rookie season for the Giants after being taken fifth overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, and was part of their strong defensive unit that helped guide the team to the Divisional round of the playoffs. Despite their solid run last season, Thibodeaux has noticed people are still counting out the Giants, which prompted a fiery response from the second-year pass rusher.

“I mean, it's been good for me. I like to lay low. I'm happy that people are counting us out, cause that gives us more time to just work. We don't have to answer those questions, we don't have to worry about everybody looking at us. We can just keep our head down and grind. And I think you know, we love being the underdogs, cause that always gives us that story, that momentum to really work and really go after what we want.” – Kayvon Thibodeaux, Good Morning Football

The Giants are obviously going to be underdogs when stacked up against the Eagles, and potentially even the Dallas Cowboys, but it doesn't seem like they mind that role. Thibodeaux is embracing the underdog role on behalf of New York, and after seeing it work out quite well for them last season, it will be interesting to see what the Giants are able to make of their upcoming season.