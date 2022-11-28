Published November 28, 2022

By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The New York Giants have suddenly lost two in a row, dropping to 7-4 on the year after the Dallas Cowboys beat them on Sunday. Following the defeat, star pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux revealed the message that Brian Daboll told the team on Monday which definitely would’ve fired up everyone.

Via Art Stapleton:

“Kayvon Thibodeaux says Brian Daboll welcomed Giants back today in a team meeting with a message: “The season starts now.”

It’s officially go-time for the Giants. A 7-2 start was all fine and dandy, but now it’s time to buckle down following back-to-back losses. New York’s offense did struggle against Dallas, especially star running back Saquon Barkley, who only rushed for 3.5 yards per carry.

Thibodeaux meanwhile had a big day. He put a lot of pressure on Dak Prescott and even recorded two QB hits on the Cowboys’ first drive. He’s already proving to be a huge part of this Giants defense and a potential star of the future who can create real problems for opposing quarterbacks.

With six games left in the season for New York, it truly is go-time. We already know how tough the NFC East is and their next three matchups come against teams all in the same division. The Giants face the Commanders this weekend, followed by the high-flying Philadelphia Eagles and then Washington once again. They’ll need Kayvon Thibodeaux to be at his best but also, the offense needs to find its way and that comes down to Barkley continuing to shine in the backfield because he’s been huge all year.