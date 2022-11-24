Published November 24, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley got the team on the board in the first half with an early touchdown on Thanksgiving against the Dallas Cowboys, making some history in the process. The Giants, who entered the game as significant underdogs vs. their NFC East rivals, went into halftime with a lead, courtesy of Barkley’s score. The touchdown was the first time the Giants found the end zone on Thanksgiving since all the way back in 1938, per ESPN.

Via ESPN Stats and Info on Twitter:

“The Giants’ touchdown was their first offensive TD on Thanksgiving since Ed Danowski’s 7-yard pass to Dale Burnett against the Brooklyn Dodgers on Thursday, Nov. 24, 1938, at Ebbets Field in Brooklyn.”

It’d been more than 80 years since the Giants’ previous Thanksgiving Day touchdown, having come all the way back in the late 1930s against the Brooklyn Dodgers. This was more than 25 years before the start of the Super Bowl era, to put some additional context into just how long it’s been since the Giants scored on the holiday.

It’s not as if the Giants don’t ever play on Thanksgiving, either. In the franchise’s history, they have a 7-5-3 record in 15 Thanksgiving Day Games. The Giants have played as recently as 2017 against Washington, when they lost 20-10, again without scoring an offensive touchdown.

Barkley’s first-half touchdown snapped a long streak of Giants’ disappointments on Turkey Day, and fans will be thankful he was able to punch one in as part of a strong first half for the team against the rival Cowboys.

With an upset potentially in the air, Barkley made some Thanksgiving history to add to the intrigue surrounding the matchup.