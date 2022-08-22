Kayvon Thibodeaux’s timetable to return to Giants from knee injury, revealed

Kayvon Thibodeaux suffered an MCL injury following an aggressive hit in the New York Giants’ preseason Week 2 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The hit in question was labeled as “dirty” according to many Giants fans. However, coach Brian Daboll stated that the play was within “the rules.” Regardless, the Giants’ main focus following the incident was checking Thibodeaux’s health. NFL insider Adam Schefter recently reported that Thibodeaux is expected to miss 3-4 weeks with a sprained MCL.

This obviously isn’t tremendous news. But the injury could have been far worse. Schefter also reported that Kayvon Thibodeaux’s ACL and meniscus are intact. New York is remaining optimistic that he will be available for Week 1.

Thibodeaux was a highly-touted prospect out of college who was in the conversation to be drafted first overall. But the Oregon product ultimately was selected 5th overall by the Giants in the 2022 NFL Draft. He features the potential to become an elite pass-rusher in the NFL. Kayvon Thibodeaux is expected to play a major role for the Giants defense despite being a rookie.

The Giants, and Thibodeaux for that matter, caught a break with this injury news. Upon first glance, many feared it could be a season ending ailment. But those worries lessened when he told the media he felt alright after the game. He was also able to walk out of the stadium under his own power which left Giants fans feeling hopeful.

Kayvon Thibodeaux is questionable for Week 1. But even if he misses the season opener, he should be in line to return not long after.