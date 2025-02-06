The San Francisco Giants missed the postseason for the seventh time in the last eight years after finishing 80-82 in 2024, as the pitching staff largely disappointed. Last week, the Giants shipped veteran relief pitcher Taylor Rogers to the Cincinnati Reds, weakening an already thin bullpen. Now the team is taking a cost-effective flier on a former New York Yankees hurler.

The Giants reached an agreement with Lou Trivino, signing him to a minor-league deal, per FanSided’s Robert Murray on X. The contract includes a spring training invite.

Trivino started his career with the Oakland Athletics before landing with the Yankees at the trade deadline in 2022. The righty reliever pitched well for New York over the final three months of the season, producing a crisp 1.66 ERA with a 1.292 WHIP and 22 strikeouts in 21.2 innings pitched. It was a stark contrast to the 6.47 ERA and 1.875 WHIP he recorded with the A’s before the trade.

However, Trivino suffered an elbow injury during spring training ahead of the 2023 season, landing on the 60-day injured list. While attempting to rehab the UCL strain, he had a setback in his recovery. Ultimately, Trivino needed Tommy John surgery, which cost him the entire season.

The Giants hope Lou Trivino can bolster their bullpen

Further issues with his arm and shoulder held him out for all of the 2024 campaign. The Yankees moved on after the season and Trivino became a free agent. Now healthy, the Giants are taking a shot on the 33-year-old pitcher, hoping he can return to form as a reliable bullpen set up man.

The Giants held onto closer Camilo Doval and Taylor Rogers’ twin brother Tyler, agreeing to one-year contracts with both relievers. The team also signed veteran starter Justin Verlander to a one-year, $15 million deal.

However, the team struck out in its pursuit of Japanese sensation Roki Sasaki, who signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Corbin Burnes, who eschewed the Giants’ offer for a massive six-year, $210 million pact with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Missing out on both starters hurts. But losing each of them to NL West division rivals adds salt to the wound.