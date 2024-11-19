The San Francisco Giants are making some front office hirings to help Buster Posey, the new president of baseball operations. San Francisco is hiring Bobby Evans and Jeff Berry to work as advisors to Posey, per ESPN.

Berry is actually Posey's former agent. Evans worked for the Giants before, as the team's general manager from 2015-2018.

Posey is just taking over the reins with the Giants as president of baseball ops. His objective is to bring the franchise back to the World Series, and win another championship. San Francisco has lost some ground in the National League following the rise of the Los Angeles Dodgers in recent years.

San Francisco finished the 2024 season with a 80-82 record.

Giants have new staff to make the team a contender again

The Giants have made several moves this offseason in the front office. Not only did the team just hire the two advisors, but Posey is taking over as essentially the chief executive of the team. San Francisco also has a new vice president of player development in Randy Winn.

“We are excited to see Randy in this new role,” Posey said in a statement, per the franchise. “Randy is part of the Bay Area’s rich baseball history and brings a deep knowledge and understanding of the game from his playing and post-playing career. He has also been dedicated to serving the youth of our community through his work and leadership with the Giants Community Fund, and we feel Randy is the right person to help take our player development to the next level.”

Posey and his subordinates will have to find talent in the franchise's farm system, as well as the free agent market. One particular player who is getting their attention is first-baseman Bryce Eldridge. The infielder spent the 2024 season working his way through the minors, and finished the year with the Giants' Triple-A team in Sacramento.

Eldridge slashed .291/.374/.516 with 23 homers and 92 RBIs, while playing in more than 100 games.

“It’s pretty incredible,” Posey added. “What is he, 19 or 20? He could pass for 35 probably, which was a little different than the way I looked when I was 19 or 20. But I think we have to remember that, too. He just turned 20. He just had his first full year, an incredible first full season where he got to touch a lot of different levels. You have to be excited for a guy that can hold his own with that kind of polished pitching that he was facing. He had a great year, and I’m hopeful that he uses this time right now to get some rest, build on strength and just continue to work on all facets of the game.”

Giants fans hope that Posey and his team are able to build a winner.