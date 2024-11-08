Many have believed that the San Francisco Giants would be paying up for top free agents this offseason. The Giants have even been linked to superstar free agent Juan Soto.

However, that may not be the reality for the Giants and new president of baseball operations Buster Posey according to a report from Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic.

“The Giants’ first offseason under Posey is expected to be marked by austerity measures, according to a league source familiar with the team’s plans,” Baggarly wrote. “The Giants’ adjusted payroll, which accounts for salary that is earned in a given year but not necessarily paid out, is expected to step back from the $206 million they spent last season, when they finished 80-82 while exceeding the luxury tax threshold for the first time since 2018.”

“The Giants still anticipate making significant roster improvements through free agency and potential trades that involve taking on salary,” Baggarly contined. “They just won’t have ample wherewithal to do it, and budget cuts, if enacted, would make it practically impossible to pursue free-agent outfielder Juan Soto, the one megastar up for bidding.”

This is disappointing news for Giants fans who were hoping that their team, who finished a disappointing 80-82, good for fourth place in the National League West, would invest and try and do everything they could to contend for a postseason spot.

What does the San Francisco Giants' offseason look like now?

While Baggarly did not rule out the Giants spending on some free agents, it is clear that Soto is no longer an option. Baggarly lists free agent infielders Willy Adames and Ha-Seong Kim as more realistic targets.

Players like Adames and Kim would still be great additions and would drastically improve the Giants, but they are both a clear downgrade from Soto.

If the Giants do intend to cut costs while still going after free agents, they will need to make some trades featuring players currently on their Major League roster to try and free up some money. Baggarly mentions first baseman/outfielder Lamonte Wade Jr., reliever Camilo Doval and outfielder Mike Yastrzemski as potential trade candidates who the Giants could use to give them more leeway in free agency.

The good news for Giants fans is that this seems like a temporary measure. This is just Posey's first season in control. It would not be a surprise to see the Giants back in the thick of free agency sooner rather than later.