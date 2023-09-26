The San Francisco Giants are hanging on by a thread in the National League Wild Card race. Ace Logan Webb kept their playoff hopes alive with a complete game performance Monday against the San Diego Padres. Webb has enjoyed a stellar season from an individual standpoint, but he isn't thinking about the NL Cy Young award.

“Definitely something that I would like to do,” Webb said of winning the Cy Young, per SF Giants on NBCS. “To be honest with you winning is more important… if we don't do that it's kind of a waste. That's my goal. I'm tired of losing, it's not enjoyable, it's not fun. We gotta make some big changes in here to create that winning culture. We wanna show up every single year and try to win the whole thing.

“I think we're there, it's just we gotta… I don't know what it is but I'm sick of losing. That's number one for me goal-wise.”

Giants' Logan Webb: “I'm tired of losing”

Logan Webb's comments will raise some eyebrows. The Giants will appreciate his stance of preferring to win over earning an NL Cy Young. However, he said the Giants need to “make some big changes” in order to create a “winning culture.” It's difficult to understand what he truly means by that comment.

Webb may just be saying the team's mindset has to improve. Or, he could be calling for actual changes within the coaching staff. Regardless of what he meant, Webb is clearly frustrated by San Francisco's performance over the past two years. After reaching the playoffs in 2021, the Giants faltered in 2022.

Despite still technically being alive in the NL Wild Card race here in 2023, the Giants currently sit 4.5 games back of the third wild card position with the season quickly winding down. Their 78-79 record is far from ideal as well.

Perhaps Logan Webb and the Giants can shock the National League and book their ticket to the postseason. Webb has done his part, but it will be interesting to see if the team can keep recording wins with their season on the line.