The San Francisco Giants are keeping Logan Webb around. The star right-hander has been the ace of the team for quite some time now, helping his team on multiple occasions. Now, his excellent play is being rewarded with an equally excellent contract. The Giants are signing him to a five-year deal worth $90 million.

Webb broke out in 2021 as one of the best rightys in the MLB. The Giants ace struck out 158 batters and posted an ERA+ of 136. That meant that Webb’s ERA was 36 points higher than the league average that year. He continued his great play in 2022, posting nearly identical stats across the board.

Unfortunately, Webb’s efforts in 2022 were in vain. After a surprising trip to the NLDS in 2021, the Giants were unable to make the playoffs in the following year. Despite Logan Webb’s best outings, the bats struggled to make an impact. It was a sudden reality slap for a team that shocked the baseball world just a few years ago.

Webb’s first three starts with the Giants have been a bit rough, to say the least. He’s given up 12 runs in these starts (nine of which were earned runs). After a 12-strikeout masterpiece against Gerrit Cole’s Yankees, Webb struck out ten batters in his last two starts. He’s not walking a lot of batters, but he’s giving up one too many hits every game. The Giants’ hitting has compensated, though.

The hope is that Logan Webb regains his form as the season progresses. The Giants badly need his pitching to keep them in games. If he’s able to channel his best stuff game after game, he has the potential to be a Cy Young candidate.