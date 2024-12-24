The New York Giants' final home game of the 2024 regular season will commence under the guidance of Drew Lock. Despite dealing with shoulder injury concerns, Brian Daboll confirmed that Lock would be the team's starting quarterback in Week 17 against the Indianapolis Colts, per Jordan Raanan.

Lock has started three of the team's five games since cutting ties with Daniel Jones. He missed Week 15 with an arm injury but returned the following game and is set to close out the disastrous 2024 season. Tommy DeVito will likely serve as his backup with Tim Boyle as the emergency third-string.

In his three starts of 2024, Lock has gone 0-3, contributing to the team's franchise-worst 10-game losing streak. With the Giants on track to obtain the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, their offseason cannot come quickly enough.

Lock is coming off his worst game of the season in Week 16. He led the Giants' offense to score just seven points — tying a season low — while committing three turnovers, two of which were returned for touchdowns.

After facing the Colts in Week 17, the Giants will end 2024 on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles. Lock would expect to start that game as well, though nothing can be promised, as New York's quarterbacks have been weekly mainstays on the injury report.

Giants on track for worst season in franchise history

As one of the most storied franchises in the NFL, the Giants have a long history that includes both success and failure. However, they have never before gone 2-15, a record they seem destined to end up with by the end of the season.

Entering Week 17 at 2-13, New York has nothing to play for other than its draft position, which continues to improve with each game. Both the Colts and Eagles have playoff implications in their upcoming matchups, heavily implying the result of the games before they even kick off.

If the Giants end up with the top overall pick in April 2025, it will mark their first time making the first selection since 1965. However, while they did not have the top pick in 2004, they were able to acquire Eli Manning, whom the San Diego Chargers took first overall, from that draft class in exchange for Philip Rivers.

Once the draft rolls around, many expect the Giants to select either Shedeur Sanders from Colorado or Cam Ward from Miami. Sanders and Ward are viewed as the top two quarterbacks of the class, which most believe has been the team's biggest need for a handful of years.