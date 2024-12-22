New York Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers recorded his 92nd reception of the season against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, passing Odell Beckham Jr. for the franchise record for receptions as a rookie, according to Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports.

Beckham came in with the Giants in 2014, and after missing the first four games of the season with a hamstring strain, he caught 91 passes for 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns in just 12 games, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. He averaged 108.8 yards per game, and was a game-breaking wide receiver for Eli Manning during his years with the Giants.

Nabers came into Sunday's game with 90 receptions for 901 yards in 12 games played, so while he is not on the same pace as Beckham was as a rookie, he is still producing at a great rate. It is also worth noting that Nabers is producing at this rate with poor quarterback play and a poor offense in general, whereas Beckham was catching balls from Manning, who was in the back half of his career, but significantly better than the players the Giants have had under center this season.

Malik Nabers is a piece for the Giants to build around moving forward

There is a lot of uncertainty with the Giants moving forward, with just a few games left in the season and possible moves at head coach and in the front office, Nabers is one of the few silver linings. He has proven that his skills that were on display at LSU are translatable to the NFL. His production should only improve if the Giants improve at the quarterback position and on offense as a whole.

Whether the Giants make changes at key places this upcoming offseason, the vision moving forward will undoubtedly include Nabers as one of the key pieces.