Ho hum. The New York Giants lost again. And their head coach sounds like a broken record. Also, Malik Nabers had a blunt reaction to setting a rookie record in the disastrous loss to the Falcons.

Nabers didn’t seem too enthused, according to a post on X by Jordan Raanan.

Malik Nabers on passing Odell Beckham Jr. and Saquon Barkley to set the Giants rookie record for catches in a season. “Kudos to me but … we didn’t win.”

Michael Penix Jr. won his debut as the Falcons’ starting quarterback, and got plenty of help from the defense. That unit returned two interceptions for touchdowns, keeping the Falcons playoffs hopes alive with a 34-76er destruction of the Giants. For New York, it became the team’s 10th straight loss.

Giants WR Malik Nabers a silver lining in bad season

Nabers caught seven balls for 68 yards with a team-high 14 targets. For the season, he has 97 catches for 969 yards. However, he only had four touchdowns on a patchwork offense with little sustained punch throughout the season.

Before Sunday’s game, Nabers said he wanted to make Giants history, according to northjersey.com.

“If I can put my name in the record books,” Nabers said. “I'm going to do it.”

His teammate, Tyrone Tracy Jr., also chased a team record. Nabers said each player supports the other one.

“We're in this for each other in tough times, and when we turn this around, we'll be there in the good times because of this,” Nabers said. “One day soon, we'll look back and we'll be where we want to be, where we expect to be, because we stuck it out and helped lead this team through this together.”

It appears Nabers navigated out of the team doghouse after his “soft” comment last month. Giants head coach Brian Daboll had his back, according to espn.com.

“He's a very competitive individual,” Daboll said, via ESPN. “Again, you want to get the ball in his hands, and I got to do a better job of getting the ball in his hands early. He's a smart young guy that's very competitive. And again, when you lose like that, it's a frustrating thing. But we've had good communication as we always have.”