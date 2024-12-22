The New York Giants lost to the Atlanta Falcons 34-7 in Week 16. Michael Penix Jr made his first NFL start for Atlanta and dominated New York's defense. It is the tenth straight loss for Brian Daboll and the Giants, putting the number-one pick in their sights. At this point in the season, Daboll is sounding like a broken record after games. ESPN's Jordan Raanan posted this from his press conference.

“Brian Daboll on losing 10 straight: ‘It’s not good enough.' Probably said that 5-10 times throughout the 5 1/2 minute press conference,” Raanan posted on social media.

Giants fan @ACMilanSanDiego added a few more squares to the Brian Daboll Bingo Card. “Don’t forget ‘go back and take a look at it,' or ‘I got out coached.' Or ‘put a lot into it.' Or “try to get a win.”

The Giants started Drew Lock at quarterback and got nothing going on offense. Tyrone Tracy Jr scored the lone touchdown of the game on a great catch to give New York a 7-0 lead. They gave up 34 consecutive points to a rookie with no NFL experience after that.

There was very little hope coming into this season from the Giants but there has also been poor play the entire year. Can Daboll possibly survive this dreadful season?

Will there be another regime change with the Giants?

Reports have surfaced throughout the season that owner John Mara is not going to fire Daboll or GM Joe Schoen. Since those reports, things have only gotten worse in East Rutherford. A fan has flown a plane over the stadium before the last two home games demanding change. One of the proudest fan bases in the league has stopped showing up to the stadium. That might be enough to make a change.

Before their stints with the Giants, Daboll and Schoen were in the Buffalo Bills organization. They both got credit for scouting a developing Josh Allen, a perennial MVP contender. In their first season with the Giants, they made the playoffs with nine wins and won their first playoff game. Then, the fork-in-the-road moment happened.

After that 2022 season, the Giants signed Daniel Jones to a massive contract. He never lived up to that deal and was cut this season after being benched. The argument for keeping Daboll and Schoen is that they have not drafted a quarterback. Considering the success they had drafting Allen, it may be worth giving them that chance. But with press conferences like this, they may not survive this brutal season.