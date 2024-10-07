The New York Giants stunned the NFL with a 30-21 upset win over the Seattle Seahawks during Week 5, and they did it without their top offensive weapon. With rookie phenom Malik Nabers sidelined by a concussion, the Giants entered the road matchup as seven-point underdogs. While New York dominated both sides of the ball, an early 14-point swing kept Seattle within striking distance.

With the Seahawks making a late comeback, the game was decided on special teams. Isaiah Simmons jumped over Seattle's offensive line and blocked a potential game-tying field goal, sealing the victory. Nabers shared his wild live reaction to the game-winning play on Instagram.

Expand Tweet

While the game came down to one special teams play, the Giants' offense impressed with their top draft pick sidelined.

The Giants step up in all phases with Malik Nabers injured

Head coach Brian Daboll had built New York's offense around Nabers early this season. The rookie led the NFL in targets (13.0 per game) and receptions (8.75 per game) through four games. However, Daboll schemed an effective game plan against Seattle.

With starting running back Devin Singletary sidelined, rookie Tyrone Tracy Jr. stole the show on the ground, rushing 18 times for 129 yards. Meanwhile, Daniel Jones turned in one of the best performances of his career, completing 23-of-34 passes for 257 yards and two touchdowns. Daboll also featured Jones' legs heavily, as the QB rushed 11 times for 38 yards.

Darius Slayton was Jones' top target, catching eight of 11 targets for 122 yards and a score. Daboll praised Slayton for his dependability after the sixth-year wideout's big day in place of Nabers.

“That's the job of a coach. That's what you work during the week for,” he said when asked about challenges as a play-caller without Nabers. “We moved [Darius] Slayton over where [Malik] Nabers was a bunch. He was on the other side usually… So to hear a personnel group for training camp and that you're going to this position and all of a sudden have to flip and go to that position, that's Slay though.”

“He's a great teammate and he's always done whatever we have asked of him. I've said that numerous times. I'm happy for him.”

After an ugly Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Daboll quickly shut down questions about whether he would consider benching Jones. The sixth-year signal-caller has bounced back over the last four weeks.

“It's always been fun to coach him because he's a true pro,” Daboll said. “Again, [we] always want the results, but [we] have a lot of confidence in him, how he's playing, how he's preparing. [We] feel comfortable putting the ball in his hands. That's what we did early in the game. We went after them a little bit throwing the ball. So [we've] got a lot of confidence in him.”

The Giants will likely get Nabers back for a Week 6 home matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football.