New York Giants linebacker Isaiah Simmons made the biggest play of his NFL career on Sunday, and it didn't come on defense. With the Giants leading the Seahawks 20-17 with one minute remaining, Simmons jumped over Seattle's offensive line and blocked a field goal. New York returned the block for a touchdown, sealing a 29-20 win.

Following the victory, Simmons revealed that the game-winning play was the first time he had attempted to jump over the line on a block.

“That was the first time,” he said. “I’m normally not on field goal blocks. I said today I was going to block a punt or field goal, one of the two. I didn’t know which one, But it was going to be one of them.”

Simmons' clutch play propelled the Giants to 2-3, potentially saving their season.

Isaiah Simmons steps up as unlikely hero for Giants

After leading 23-13 with 5:53 remaining, the Giants looked like they were heading for another heartbreaking loss. They surrendered a quick touchdown before going three and out and allowing the Seahawks to drive into field goal range.

However, Simmons bailed New York out with his special team heroics. Head coach Brian Daboll commented on the game-winning sequence postgame.

“You put a lot of trust in your assistants,” Daboll said. “[Special teams coordinator Mike] Ghobrial showed me a few clips. And we held it, too. I kept asking for it during the game. I thought we probably had a chance, and Ghobi was like, ‘I just want to set it up. One more, one more.' There is risk-reward, because if you get a penalty then it's first down for the offense.”

“I thought Ghobi did a good job setting up the rush. [He] called it at the perfect time. Then, Isaiah [Simmons] is over there before the play practicing get-offs and what he's doing, so he was prepared to go. We had Dexter [Lawrence] in there. Well-executed play. Critical situation.”

Simmons has had a disappointing career since the Arizona Cardinals selected him eighth overall in the 2020 draft. His versatile skillset never translated to on-field production with the Cardinals, who traded him to the Giants for a seventh-round pick during the 2023 offseason.

It's been more of the same with New York. The Giants have utilized Simmons on special teams while featuring him sparingly on defensive sub-packages. While he didn't play a single defensive snap on Sunday, the 26-year-old was relieved after the thrilling victory.

“Personally, I ain’t going to lie, for me, it was kind of a feeling of relief,” he told The Athletic's Dan Duggan after the win. “I’m sure everybody knows the season isn’t going how I wanted. So it was kind of a feeling of relief. It’s been a minute since I’ve been able to go make a huge play for the team — since last year, really. Just being able to go out there and shit, call it what it is, win the game for the team — shoot, it felt good.”

Simmons and the Giants will attempt to begin their first winning streak of the season when they host the Cincinnati Bengals during Week 6 on Sunday Night Football.