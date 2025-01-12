Fans of the New York Giants don't need a reminder that their team won't be partaking in the NFL Playoffs this year. Most are well aware of the issues facing this organization, and some fans have even proven to be inclined to take to the sky to make sure team owner John Mara knows it too. Since this is the case, one would assume that the Giants and their general manager Joe Schoen wouldn't be catching strays during Wild Card Weekend, but, well…

For the record, that's New York Giants Ring of Honor recipient Michael Strahan taking shots at the current Giants regime, and while it may seem like a low blow, it is worth noting that two of the two of the three 1st-team All-Pro players playing in Sunday's Wild Card matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles were wearing Giants uniforms last season.

Saquon Barkley's contentious exit from New York has been as well-documented as his pursuit of the single-season rushing record in his first year with the Philadelphia Eagles, and in all of that discourse, the Giants never looked good. Their decision to let Barkley walk and instead sign Devin Singletary to a three-year, $17 million was inexplicable, and looked even worse by season's end when Barkley had rushed for over 2,000 yards and Tyrone Tracy Jr. had surpassed Singletary on the depth chart.

Xavier McKinney's New York exit was a little less discussed, but his impact in Green Bay has been massive. McKinney was coming off of a 2023 season in which he set career highs in tackles, passes defended and fumble recoveries, and maybe even more impressively, he was one of just two defenders in the entire league to play every single defensive snap for their team. Nonetheless, the Giants let McKinney walk into free agency, where he signed a four-year, $67 million contract with the Green Bay Packers.

The Giants finished the 2024 season in the bottom ten in both rushing yards and in turnovers forced… areas where Barkley and McKinney would've certainly helped.