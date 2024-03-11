The Green Bay Packers are building off their momentous end to the 2023-24 NFL season, which included an upset win versus the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs and a near-upset over the San Francisco 49ers. They are loading up for another run at the NFC title by making big moves ahead of NFL free agency.
Former New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney is expected to be the newest member of the Cheeseheads after agreeing to a four-year contract worth up to $68 million, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
The Packers are bringing in 2022 rushing leader Josh Jacobs to replace fan favorite Aaron Jones as the anchor of the backfield and now follow up that impending acquisition by strengthening the defense. McKinney flexed his versatile skill set with the Giants last year, totaling three interceptions, 116 combined tackles, 11 passes defensed and one forced fumble.
The No. 36 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft will be able to slot all around the Packers' defense under new coordinator Jeff Hafley. Green Bay gave up the 10th fewest points per game in 2023-24 but continued to mount insufficient resistance against opposing rushing attacks. McKinney can be a major boost in that regard.
Market demand for the 24-year-old soared after New York chose not to place the franchise tag on him last week. The Packers are rolling into NFL free agency with a clear objective of contending right away. Xavier McKinney and Josh Jacobs join what has rapidly become one of the most intriguing squads in the league.
And who knows, this might just be the beginning.