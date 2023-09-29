The San Francisco Giants fired manager Gabe Kapler Friday after missing the playoffs for the second straight year. The Giants only made the playoffs in one of Kapler's four seasons managing the team and currently hold a 78-81 record. Failing to make the Wildcard round of the playoffs this season was especially disappointing because the Giants were in position to return to the playoffs the first half of the year, but fell off during the second half.

Kapler had big shoes to fill after replacing former Giants manager Bruce Bochy, who won three World Series titles before he retired in 2019. Kapler had his best and lone playoff season with the Giants in 2021, when led the team to a 107-55 mark and won the National League Manager of the Year award. San Francisco advanced to the playoffs but lost in the National League Division Series.

After the firing, the MLB world reacted:

The Giants announced that they have fired manager Gabe Kapler. This is the first time the organization has relieved a manager of duties since they replaced Jim Davenport with Roger Craig with 18 games remaining in the 1985 season. — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) September 29, 2023

It was around this time two years ago when Gabe Kapler and his coaches were being celebrated as baseball geniuses. Life comes at you fast, man. — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) September 29, 2023

"Are you the problem? Probably not, but if you're not going to be the solution, we have to find the person who is the solution."@Russ_Dorsey1 and @anniesabo_ on the Giants firing Gabe Kapler. pic.twitter.com/pRDROJKpJs — The Rally (@TheRally) September 29, 2023

The Giants have three games remaining on the season, all versus the Los Angeles Dodgers. They have yet to announce who will take over as interim coach for the last few games.

Prior to becoming the manager of the Giants, Gabe Kapler managed the Philadelphia Phillies from 2018-2019. Outside of his lone winning season in 2021, Kapler has done an astounding job of leading his teams to almost perfectly even records. All five other seasons, Kapler's teams finished with a record between .483 and .500.

It’s hilarious how every team Gabe Kapler has managed has been as mediocre as humanly possible and then there’s 2021 pic.twitter.com/GM5uvAoCaG — Addison (@YankeeWRLD) September 29, 2023

The Giants will begin the search for their next coach after the season ends on October 1st. Giants bench coach Kai Correa and third-base coach Mark Hallberg are considered leading in-house candidates to become the next manager.