The San Francisco Giants fired manager Gabe Kapler Friday after missing the playoffs for the second straight year. The Giants only made the playoffs in one of Kapler's four seasons managing the team and currently hold a 78-81 record. Failing to make the Wildcard round of the playoffs this season was especially disappointing because the Giants were in position to return to the playoffs the first half of the year, but fell off during the second half.

Kapler had big shoes to fill after replacing former Giants manager Bruce Bochy, who won three World Series titles before he retired in 2019. Kapler had his best and lone playoff season with the Giants in 2021, when led the team to a 107-55 mark and won the National League Manager of the Year award. San Francisco advanced to the playoffs but lost in the National League Division Series.

After the firing, the MLB world reacted:

The Giants have three games remaining on the season, all versus the Los Angeles Dodgers. They have yet to announce who will take over as interim coach for the last few games.

Prior to becoming the manager of the Giants, Gabe Kapler managed the Philadelphia Phillies from 2018-2019. Outside of his lone winning season in 2021, Kapler has done an astounding job of leading his teams to almost perfectly even records. All five other seasons, Kapler's teams finished with a record between .483 and .500.

The Giants will begin the search for their next coach after the season ends on October 1st. Giants bench coach Kai Correa and third-base coach Mark Hallberg are considered leading in-house candidates to become the next manager.