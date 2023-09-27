For the sixth time in the last seven seasons, the San Francisco Giants will not play postseason baseball. Following a 4-0 loss to the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, the Giants were officially eliminated from playoff contention with four games left to play.

Giants manager Gabe Kapler said coming to terms with not reaching the playoffs is “pretty s****y.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Yeah, it's not a fun thing to be thinking about. It's disappointing,” Kapler said. “We expected to go to the postseason and every step along the way we expected to go to the postseason and that never changed. It's certainly frustrating.”

The Giants at one point this season looked destined for a postseason berth, entering August atop the National League wild card standings. Their second half has been rough though, as San Francisco is 29-39 since the All-Star break and is the lowest-scoring team in baseball since the start of July, according to Alex Pavlovic.

Where do the Giants go from here?

The Giants won 107 games in 2021 but are heading for a second straight .500 or below season after a brutal final two months. Another year without a playoff berth puts even more pressure on Farhan Zaidi, San Francisco's president of baseball operations, to improve the roster for next season.

A third straight season without October baseball will surely spell the end for Zaidi and most likely Gabe Kapler. There's no sugarcoating how crucial this offseason is for the Giants, who have been aggressive in pursuit of some of the biggest free agent names over the last few seasons but have not been able to secure that franchise player.

Don't be shocked if San Francisco is involved in more big-money negotiations this winter.