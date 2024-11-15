Cowboys' Micah Parsons blasted Daniel Jones and the New York Giants after Saquon Barkley's Thursday Night Football eruption. The Eagles running back continued his terrific first season in Philadelphia, rushing for 146 yards and two touchdowns. With this performance, Parsons joined the chorus of X users flaming the Giants for losing Barkley over the offseason. The three-time All-Pro couldn't help but take a shot at quarterback Daniel Jones in his viral post.

“All jokes aside the Giants almost made us believe Saquon wasn’t HIM anymore!! That really says a lot!! Daniel Jones was paid over Saquon! He was worth more to their franchise!! This really says a lot!!”

The Dallas Cowboys' Thanksgiving game just got a lot more interesting

Micah Parsons' post comes at a tough time for the franchise. Dak Prescott recently confirmed he is out for the season. Dallas is 3-6, 13th overall in the NFC. The Washington Commanders are currently the seventh seed in the conference, at 7-4. Despite the recent bad news, the star linebacker's shot at Daniel Jones makes Dallas' game against New York on Thanksgiving day much more interesting.

The Giants' quarterback has had a disastrous season and has not lived up to the billing of his four-year, $160 million contract. Since signing this extension, Jones has thrown for ten touchdowns and 13 interceptions. While contract negotiations went very well for New York's QB two offseasons ago, Saquon Barkley felt disrespected by how the Giants discussed an extension with him during the last offseason. Since then, the former Giant has been neck-and-neck with Derrick Henry as the best running back in the NFL.

While Parsons and Barkley have been divisional rivals throughout their careers, they both went to Penn State, which is another reason why this post makes sense. Not that the Dallas linebacker is lying here at all; Saquon is an example of the running back position being undervalued in modern times. Overall, Micah Parsons versus Daniel Jones will be a matchup to watch on November 28th. And unfortunately, the game against the Giants is one of the few times the Cowboys will be favored over these next few weeks.

Looking ahead, Dallas is set to face a gauntlet of elite teams. This includes the Houston Texans, Washington Commanders twice, and Philadelphia Eagles. Matchups against the Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will also not be easy. While, if they win out, the Cowboys can find themselves in the postseason, it's unrealistic to believe that this team can do that and seemingly save coach Mike McCarthy's job.