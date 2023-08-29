The New York Giants have found success in recent years by poaching talent away from the Buffalo Bills. General manager Joe Schoen, head coach Brian Daboll and wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins have all worked out and now the team is hoping that the same happens with defensive end Boogie Basham.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network broke the news that the Giants acquired Basham while swapping 2025 late-round draft picks with the Bills. The 25-year-old has two years remaining on his rookie deal. Buffalo rids itself of a player ahead of the roster-cut deadline while New York adds a young player for next to nothing.

The Bills drafted Basham — whose real first name is Carlos but goes by a nickname he received in his youth because of his love of dancing — with the 61st overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. In 23 games since then, he has tallied 37 combined tackles, 4.5 sacks, two passes defended and an interception.

The Giants defense has plenty of depth on their front seven with Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari, Leonard Williams, Jihad Ward, Oshane Ximines and A'Shawn Robinson. Basham will be a solid depth piece with some potential to get better. Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale loves his blitzes and will need plenty of bodies to use in order to keep guys healthy.

While Boogie Basham is far from guaranteed to be a high-level contributor, the Giants are wise to take swings on former top draft picks. They recently did the same with former first-round selection Isaiah Simmons, a monster in college who hasn’t translated to the professional game yet.