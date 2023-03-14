Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis has spent the last five years in Wisconsin, but the veteran UCLA native could be looking for a new squad in 2023. The 38-year-old has drawn interest from both the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The free-agent could potentially join Aaron Rodgers in New York, or could figure in newly-introduced Jimmy Garoppolo’s offense in Las Vegas.

Lewis is more prominent for his blocking ability than as a major receiving threat, according to NFL Trade Rumors, but he could still be an effective role player and figure into the offense of an NFL organization.

He’s a former first-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2006. He was in the midst of a three-year, $12 million contract that included $5 million guaranteed when the Jags released him.

He spent 12 seasons with the Jaguars before he was released in 2017, finishing his contract with Green Bay before re-signing on a two-year, $8 million contract in 2021. With that deal completed, he is now free to sign with whichever team he wishes, with the Jets and Raiders two potential landing options.

The California native appeared in all 17 games for the Packers in 2022-23, catching six passes on seven targets for 66 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Marcedes Lewis is now the third Packers free agent that has been linked to the Jets in terms of interest, along with wide receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb.

It will certainly be intriguing to see if any of these three players land in New York, especially if they happen to finally complete a trade for Aaron Rodgers.