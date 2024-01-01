Tyre Phillips will miss the Giants final game of the season after it was revealed that he suffered a torn quad in Week 17

The New York Giants 2023 campaign has been defined by injuries, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that, even as their season winds down, they are still suffering big injuries every time they take the field. The latest victim of their widespread injury bug is offensive lineman Tyre Phillips, whose season has come to an end with one game left to go.

Phillips is a versatile fourth-year lineman who has spent time primarily playing at tackle throughout his career, but can also fill in at guard in a pinch as well when needed. Phillips played in ten games this season, getting nine starts, but he ended up suffering a torn quad in Week 17 against the Los Angeles Rams, which will unsurprisingly end his season one game early.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“Giants coach Brian Daboll said OT Tyre Phillips suffered a torn quad tendon and will have season-ending surgery. A long-road ahead.”

Injuries still plaguing Giants even as they head into Week 18

New York is already eliminated from playoff contention, and has just one more game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18, but they cannot get any relief from injuries. Phillips had been having a decent season when he was healthy, but now he faces a lengthy rehab process that could force him to miss time in 2024, which is obviously less than ideal.

Phillips has spent most of his time at right tackle this season, so now that he's out, the Giants will likely turn to Matt Peart and hand him the start for their final game of the season. New York will be hoping that Phillips can get himself healthy for the start of next season, but first they will just be hoping to get out of their contest against Dallas without suffering anymore injuries.