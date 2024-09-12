New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers is dealing with a knee injury and was added to the injury report as limited, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. The Giants struggled in Week 1 and they are hoping to bounce back in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders. Nabers' final injury status will go a long way toward determining how well New York will fare against Washington.

Quarterback Daniel Jones' struggles have led to uncertainty for the passing game. If Nabers is unable to play, that uncertainty will only increase. The Giants need Nabers to play or New York may end up having to rely heavily on their rushing game.

Malik Nabers' bright future with Giants

The Giants have question marks. Fans were displeased following the team's Week 1 defeat. Nevertheless, Malik Nabers has a realistic opportunity to become a star at the NFL level.

Nabers, 21, played his college football at LSU where he emerged as a superstar. The Giants selected the receiver sixth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. They believe he can impact the team for years to come.

Nabers recorded 66 receiving yards and five receptions in his first NFL game. He did not score a touchdown, but it was a respectable performance nonetheless.

The fact of the matter is that New York will need Daniel Jones to play at a more consistent level moving forward. Nabers features no shortage of potential but he will benefit from improved QB play.

At the moment, Nabers is primarily focused on getting healthy. It is unclear how serious his knee injury is. He was listed as limited, so that's a fairly encouraging sign that perhaps the issue is not too serious. With that being said, the Giants will continue to closely monitor the situation.

The Giants and Commanders will go head-to-head in Week 2 on Sunday at 1 PM EST.