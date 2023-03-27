Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Odell Beckham Jr.has been linked to no shortage of different teams over the past year. The Dallas Cowboys emerged as a potential suitor in 2022, and there were also stirrings about a possible Los Angeles Rams reunion. Beckham Jr is now being connected to the New York Jets amid the Aaron Rodgers trade talks. New York Giants president John Mara, however, recently said the Giants could still sign the veteran wide receiver, per beat writer Pat Leonard.

“John Mara says Giants haven’t closed the door on Odell Beckham Jr. Says he’s in favor of signing him back if Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll can make it work,” Leonard wrote on Twitter.

Beckham Jr played for the Giants from 2014-2018 before landing in Cleveland with the Browns. There have been whispers about a reunion with the Giants over the past couple of seasons, but nothing has come to fruition. Beckham Jr. last appeared in the NFL for the Rams during 2021 season. Although LA won the Super Bowl that year, Odell Beckham Jr suffered an injury during the postseason that held him out for the 2022 campaign.

The Giants and Jets could find themselves in competition for Beckham Jr in fee agency. A recent report stated that the wide receiver has interest in playing alongside Rodgers, who is expected to be traded to the Jets barring unforeseen circumstances.

There is still plenty of uncertainty surrounding the situation. Regardless of where he signs, Odell Beckham Jr is looking to prove he can still perform at a high level at 30 years of age.