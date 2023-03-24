Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

A Big Apple reunion could be in the cards for star free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr, though it likely won’t be with the New York Giants. With NFL rumors swirling around the league, Beckham and the Jets are discussing the “parameters of a contract” and the star wideout is “leaning towards” joining the Jets, according to Craig Carton on The Carton Show.

Breaking: "The New York Jets have discussed the parameters of a contract with Odell Beckham Jr. It does look like, at least today, OBJ is leaning towards becoming a New York Jet." — @craigcartonlive pic.twitter.com/ENE0YhNAAI — The Carton Show (@TheCartonShow) March 24, 2023

“The New York Jets have discussed the parameters of a contract with Odell Beckham Jr. It does look like, at least today, OBJ is leaning towards becoming a New York Jet.”

Beckham, reportedly a free agent on Aaron Rodgers’ Jets wish list, appears to be taking the next step with New York, per these NFL rumors, as the two parties have moved toward discussing a contract.

Of course, it’s worth noting that nothing has been finalized yet- and plenty of other NFL teams still have interest in Beckham.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens are among the other teams to have expressed interest.

But Beckham, who impressed teams at a private workout earlier in March, reportedly has interest in joining the Jets.

New York, which added free agent wide receivers Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman while trading away Elijah Moore, has its sights set on bolstering the offensive weaponry with a Rodgers trade in mind.

They are seemingly close to a contract with Beckham, even as they remain in a “standoff” with the Green Bay Packers.

Jets fans will be waiting with bated breath to see if the team can land the plane with Beckham.