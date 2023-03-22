Joey Mistretta is a writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California and spent the majority of his time growing up playing baseball and basketball. He graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism. In addition to writing, Mistretta runs a sports Youtube channel and works as a seasonal play-by-play sports broadcaster.

Aaron Rodgers is technically still a member of the Green Bay Packers, but he wants to join the New York Jets. With a potential trade on the horizon, the Jets already signed one of Rodgers’ former teammates in WR Allen Lazard. Rodgers is also rumored to be interested in playing with WR Odell Beckham Jr. A recent report suggests that the feeling is mutual, per Jets reporter Connor Hughes.

“Nothing is imminent with Odell Beckham Jr, #Jets, but Aaron Rodgers has a desire to play with him. Interest is mutual. Just about finding a number that works for a special receiver, but one with some injury concerns,” Hughes wrote on Twitter.

Odell Beckham Jr, 30, is indeed a “special receiver.” However, he was forced to miss the 2022 campaign due to injury. There were reports that Beckham Jr. would sign with a team during the second-half of the season, but nothing ever came to fruition.

Beckham Jr. was primarily linked to the Dallas Cowboys and his former team, the New York Giants. He was also connected to teams such as the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills. With Aaron Rodgers possibly heading to the Jets, Beckham Jr seems to have a new preferred landing destination.

The Jets excelled on the defensive side of the football in 2022. Their offense, on the other hand, dealt with inconsistency. They had a number of intriguing offensive weapons, but their questionable quarterback play led to frustration on offense. If the Jets are able to bring in players such as Aaron Rodgers and Odell Beckham Jr, they will be a dangerous team in 2023.