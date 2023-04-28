A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The New York Giants climbed up spot in the order of the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, as they have made a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars. From No. 25, the Giants are now at the No. 24 slot.

Via ESPN’s NFL Draft day tracker:

“The New York Giants moved up one spot, trading their first-round (No. 24), fifth-round (No. 160) and seventh-round (No. 240) picks to the Jacksonville Jaguars for the Jags’ first-round pick (No. 24). The Giants used the No. 24 pick on Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks. The Jaguars traded the No. 25 pick to the Bills shortly after.”

As mentioned, the Giants used the No. 24 pick to shore up their secondary by picking a defensive back in cornerback Deonte Banks, who played for four years with the Maryland Terrapins in college. During his time with the Terps, Banks collected a total of two interceptions with 83 total tackles.

There is definitely a chance for Banks to repay the Giants’ trust in him with excellent play on the field. Together with Adoree’ Jackson, Banks can make a tremendous impact on the secondary of New York, but he’s also going to be facing some competition for a starting role in the training camp. At the moment, the Giants have the likes of Darnay Holmes, Aaron Robinson, Cordale Flott, Rodarius Williams, and Leonard Johnson.

The New York Giants allowed 213.5 passing yards per game last season, which was only good for 13th in the league overall. They were also last in the NFL with only a 0.95 preference defensive interception rate.