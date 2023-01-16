The New York Giants are facing a huge assignment in their Wild Card game against the high-powered offense of the Minnesota Vikings, and the job got tougher in the first half because of a key injury. Defensive end Azeez Ojulari was ruled out of the game after suffering a quad injury.

Ojulari has proved to be a key play maker for the New York defense. He has 5.5 sacks, 3 tackles for loss and 3 forced fumbles. Slowing down the Minnesota offense without Ojulari is a much more difficult job for New York.

The Giants defense had a difficult time slowing down the Minnesota offense, as Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had not been sacked in the first three quarters of the game. When the two teams met in a Week 16 game, the Giants defense was able to pressure Cousins frequently.

While the New York defense was having issues, the Giants offense was dictating the pace against Minnesota’s 31st ranked defense throughout the game. New York quarterback Daniel Jones was able to make big plays with both his legs and his passing, and the Vikings appeared to have few answers for the New York offense.

Midway through the 4th quarter, the Giants took a 31-24 lead on running back Saquon Barkley’s 2-yard run up the middle, culminating a 12-play, 75-yard drive.

The Giants were able to blunt Minnesota’s final drive, as they stopped the Vikings on a 4th-and-8 play, giving New York possession. The Giants held on to the lead and earned the victory. They will face the division rival Philadelphia Eagles in the postseason next week.