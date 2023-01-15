As the Minnesota Vikings prepare for their playoff matchup against the Giants, the questions surrounding Harrison Smith and Cameron Dantzler have been answered. The Vikings won’t be completely shorthanded, but they won’t have their full arsenal of defensive backs against the Giants.

Dantzler has been ruled out for the Vikings while Smith will play. Dantzler is dealing with a personal matter while Smith battled through a knee injury.

Smith will be appearing in his seventh playoff game for Minnesota. He is having another standout year in 2022. Through 14 regular season games, Smith made 85 tackles, defended 10 passes and came away with five interceptions. The five interceptions tie Smith’s career high.

Dantzler, who is in third season with the Vikings, appeared in 10 games and started nine this season. He made 16 tackles, defended five passes and forced a fumble. While not yet known, head coach Kevin O’Connell described Dantzler’s personal matter as, “serious,” via Chris Tomasson of the St. Pioneer Press.

During the regular season, Minnesota had one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL. The Vikings ranked 29th overall, allowing 265.6 passing yards per game. Going in the Vikings’ favor, the Giants were one of the worst passing teams in the league. New York finished the regular season ranked 24th overall, gaining 185.7 YPG through the air.

The Viking will now battle New York without Dantzler, but with Smith. Minnesota is hoping that their defense can keep an offense led by Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley at bay. Smith being able to suit up gives the Vikings an opportunity to do that an overall big boost defensively.