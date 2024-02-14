Looks like he's staying.

Brian Daboll has a lot of belief in his system. The New York Giants may have struggled but their head honcho wants the staff to remain intact for when they get a healthy squad next season. Nothing exemplifies this more than when the Dallas Cowboys tried to poach Andre Patterson. While it is uncertain what the defensive line coach is going to get offered with Mike McCarthy and Mike Zimmer's squad, the team from New York took no chances.

The Giants are disallowing Andre Patterson from meeting with the Cowboys, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. This means that no permission was given to Brian Daboll's defensive line coach and Mike Zimmer for them to settle on a deal.

There are glaring advantages that Zimmer has that may nudge Patterson out of the Giants system and into Mike McCarthy's staff. Zimmer and Patterson have both worked together during their time with the Minnesota Vikings. They shared defensive coordinator duties in that organization for 2020. Then, Patterson became the assistant head coach the year after.

Daboll and the Giants have a lot of reasons to keep Patterson. For one, he is still under contract. Daboll also chose him as one of the few to stay within the Giants coaching staff after an overhaul this season. However, among the people to stay, Patterson was not one of three individuals promoted. Shea Tierney, Jerome Henderson, and Mike Kafka will have bigger roles with the Giants in their next campaign. So, this may just be a move to retain him and prevent the Cowboys from getting themselves a solid defensive mind in the war room.

How could Patterson impact the Giants?

There is one thing the Giants defensive line coach is good at and that is developing players. A lot of the success that Dexter Lawrence had in his career was largely due to the mentorship of Patterson. Now, Daboll and the Giants are hoping that he does the same with their young guns. After all, Jordon Riley and DJ Davidson have shown great promise.

This Giants team might have Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley to lead their offense. They might be banking on Patterson to forge a strong defense down the line.