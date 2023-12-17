It would be a tough blow for the Giants if Randy Bullock can't return.

The New York Giants are trying to make a last-gasp playoff push, but one of their heroes from Week 14 is now injured. Giants kicker Randy Bullock is questionable to return in Week 15 action against the New Orleans Saints with a hamstring injury, according to the team.

Bullock hit the game-winning field last week to beat the Green Bay Packers and made a 56-yard kick in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Saints. New York moved to 5-8 on the season with the win over the Packers to stay in the playoff hunt and is now trying to take down an equally mediocre New Orleans team on Sunday. Things will be made a bit more difficult if Bullock is unable to return to action.

The kicker has been around the NFL for a while, including multiple stints with the Giants. Bullock was signed to the practice squad in early November after Graham Gano went on injured reserve with an injury. The veteran was then signed to the active roster a few weeks later.

Randy Bullock entered Week 15 4-of-5 on field goals, including the 37-yard game-winner last week against Green Bay. His 56-yard field goal early against the Saints are the only points the Giants have mustered so far in New Orleans.

Tommy DeVito and company have some work to do in order to beat the Saints. If New York does get in position where field goals are needed, who will be called upon with Bullock hurting? This will be something to monitor the rest of the day.