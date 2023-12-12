Giants QB Tommy DeVito appears to have star quarterback written all over him and fans know it after their win over the Packers.

The New York Giants have endured a ton of adversity during the 2023 season; following a season in which they made the playoffs with a 9-7 record, their offense has been disastrous, and to make matters worse, franchise quarterback Daniel Jones, who signed a huge deal with the team, suffered a season-ending injury. But as the old adage goes, when a door closes, a window opens, and the star-making window for Tommy DeVito continues to open wide with his clutch performance in a 24-22 win over the Green Bay Packers on Monday night,

DeVito, on primetime, continued to show that the Giants may have stumbled upon a superior option at quarterback in the aftermath of Jones' injury. Against the Packers, he completed 17 of his 21 passes for 158 yards and one touchdown, and he also led the Giants' game-winning drive, completing four consecutive passes for 53 yards to get into field-goal range.

Tommy DeVito's game-winning drive 🤌 THREE STRAIGHT wins for the Giants. (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/ngOOJ7xYpJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 12, 2023

Most of the time, all that's necessary for a burgeoning quarterback to fully break out is to get an opportunity to do so. Some fans now believe that the Giants could be better off with Tommy DeVito in the long run, which is reminiscent of the way Brock Purdy seized the San Francisco 49ers' QB1 role when Jimmy Garoppolo went down with injury.

“I know it may be a bit premature to say, BUT… Could Tommy DeVito be the next Brock Purdy? 🤔,” one fan wrote. Wrote another, “Tommy Devito was an undrafted free agent. Brock Purdy was one pick away from being an undrafted free agent. No reason why Devito can't win the job next year, if he keeps improving.”

Meanwhile, Giants fans are already looking at Tommy DeVito as a crucial piece of their future; after all, it's under pressure where diamonds are built, and DeVito is showing that he may be what the Giants need at the point of attack to win ballgames.

“Tommy DeVito executes the offense better than the $40M mistake,” one fan expressed. Another fan echoed this sentiment: “Daniel jones better not see another down of football while Tommy devito on this team all ima say 🤌🏾 @Giants.”

We might be witnessing a star QB in the making, and Tommy DeVito is burrowing his way into Giants fans' hearts by winning one game after another.