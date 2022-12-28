By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The San Francisco Giants are still looking to make a big splash on the open market after backing out of the Carlos Correa deal and then whiffing on the Aaron Judge sweepstakes. But in the meantime, the organization is making smaller moves. Among them is the decision to designate former All-Star infielder Tommy La Stella for assignment, as reported by Robert Murray. This opens up a roster spot for recent signing Taylor Rogers, who will bolster their bullpen.

La Stella struggled in 2022 and played in just 60 games, hitting .239 with a mere two home runs and 14 RBI. In fact, since joining the Giants in 2021, the 34-year-old hasn’t made much of an impact after several respectable years with the Los Angeles Angels, Oakland Athletics, and Chicago Cubs. He made the All-Star team in 2019 with the Angels, slashing .296 with 16 bombs.

Now, the Giants have a week to either trade La Stella or pass him through waivers. However, since he’s failed to play more than 76 games in each of the last two campaigns, there isn’t a lot of trade value for him right now, especially given his age. Plus, La Stella is owed just over $11 million in 2023. That’s not a small number for a guy that’s not the most reliable when it comes to being available.

If La Stella clears waivers though, he can become a free agent and any team can sign the veteran to a league minimum deal, which is then subtracted from the salary the Giants were set to pay him next season. If Tony La Stella can steer clear of injuries, he can still be a versatile weapon for another ball club.