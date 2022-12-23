By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

After missing out on Aaron Judge and more recently Carlos Correa, the San Francisco Giants have signed Michael Conforto to a two-year, $36 million deal. While he might not bring the same star power as a Judge or Correa, Conforto has the potential to be a force in the middle of San Francisco’s lineup.

Conforto’s contract with the Giants was first reported by Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The former New York Met didn’t play last season and will be looking to prove he is fully healthy and ready to contribute with the Giants.

Conforto underwent shoulder surgery in April that sidelined him for the entire 2022 season. While some teams showed interest in him during the regular season, the outfielder decided to focus on rest and getting fully healthy.

Prior to going down with his shoulder injury, Conforto appeared in 757 games with the Mets over his first seven years in the MLB. He hit .255 with 132 home runs and 396 RBI. He was named an All-Star for the first time in 2017 after hitting .279 with 27 home runs and 68 RBI.

Michael Conforto is the second big outfielder the Giants have brought in this offseason. They also signed Mitch Hanniger to a three-year, $43.5 million contract. Both players will likely fill the two corner outfield spots in San Francisco.

The Giants seemingly had Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa signed at one point this offseason. Neither ended up in San Francisco as they signed with the Yankees and Mets respectively.

But still, the Giants didn’t come out of free agency empty-handed. They’re hopeful Conforto is fully healthy and will return back to his pre-injury form in San Francisco.