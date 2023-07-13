The New York Giants and Saquon Barkley have had long negotiations on a long-term deal that has not come to fruition, and we finally have a report on one of the Giants' best offer when it comes to the guaranteed money.

The Giants and Joe Schoen's best offer to Saquon Barkley so far included $19.5 million guaranteed, according to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. There is “no deal to be done that low,” according to Dunleavy.

Joe Schoen placed the franchise tag on Barkley shortly after signing Daniel Jones to a long-term deal this offseason. Getting tagged two years in a row would make Barkley $22.2 million, so it makes sense that he would turn down the rumored $19.5 million guaranteed.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Giants and Barkley have until Monday, July 17 at 4 p.m. to agree on a long-term deal, or else Barkley will be faced with the choice of playing on the franchise tag or sitting out the season. It has previously been reported that Barkley's status for week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys would be in question if a long-term deal is not agreed to.

Barkley was the team's best playmaker last season. He has struggled with injuries in multiple seasons, most notably his torn ACL that he suffered in 2020. He came back in 2021, but was clearly not fully recovered, and he had a poor season behind a poor offensive line. Under Brian Daboll, Barkley had the best season of his career since his rookie season in 2018. He was a key part of the team's success, along with Daniel Jones.

The Giants and Barkley are in a staring contest with just days remaining to sign a long-term deal.