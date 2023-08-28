New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has continued to improve. He's not a star, but the Giants believe he can be a reliable option under center. Saquon Barkley is a believer in Jones and recently addressed how the QB's “swagger” has developed since joining the Giants.

“I don’t want to speak for DJ but he’s gonna come in every single day with the same mindset, be the leader that we need,” Barkley said about Jones. “You can see his swagger has grown a little bit more after being involved in the system, understanding the system even better.”

Jones threw for a career-high 3,205 yards during the 2022 season. He added 15 touchdown passes across 16 games as well. Perhaps the most encouraging statistic Jones posted in 2022 was his five interceptions. After previously struggling with turnovers at times, the five interceptions were a career-low for the Giants QB.

It wasn't long ago that many expected New York to move on from Jones and find a different franchise quarterback. Instead, the Giants extended Jones and now are building the passing attack around him. Having a superstar like Barkley in the backfield certainly takes pressure off the QB, as defenses will focus on containing New York's rushing game.

Giants: Jones, Barkley set to lead offense

The Giants will enter 2023 with high expectations. They feature an all-around talented team. Although most experts won't pick the Giants to win the Super Bowl, New York features enough talent and potential to make a playoff run.

If Jones continues to improve and Barkley remains steady as a star, New York's offense could be one of the better units in the NFL.