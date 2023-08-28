New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was unable to agree to a long-term contract with the team this offseason, but he said he still envisions himself playing his whole career with the Giants.

“Oh, yeah. I don't think that really changed,” Saquon Barkley said, according to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. “They know how I feel. I'm not really too focused on that right now.”

Although it was rocky at times throughout negotiations, and Barkley admitted he was bothered by some stuff that happened in contract talks, he is looking towards the future, and he decided to do that once he reported to training camp.

“Once I made the decision I was going to show up and I was going to be there and do my job, you've got to pull all that aside,” Barkley said, according to Williams. “Got to be mature about it.”

Barkley has held strong that he is done with questions about his contract situation, hoping to keep the focus on the field.

“I just felt the questions would continue to be about the tag or the money situation,” Barkley said, according to Williams. “It's in the past. I can't control that. I know I came out and tweeted ‘It is what it is' and that's what I truly felt at the moment.”

Barkley will play the 2023 season on the franchise tag, hoping to help the Giants build on their successful 2022 season, which saw the team return to the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season.