Is Daniel Jones elite? The New York Giants quarterback has a few big-time believers but you would be hard-pressed to find a lot of people who believe that Jones is on that level. We can’t get the Joe Flacco dialogue started here without more than just a season of being decent. But…at the very least, Jones' stock is going up.

Even after leading the Giants back to the playoffs last season, Jones has to become a much more lethal passer. The new talent around him will help but it's up to him to use his rocket arm for the right plays. Continuing to be a force on the ground is key, too, as it allows New York to be steady with the ball and the clock.

When asked by Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com if he believes that he's an elite quarterback, Jones danced partly around the question but did drop some insight into how much he believes in himself.

“I'm very confident in myself,” the Giants quarterback said, via NorthJersey.com. “I'm very confident that I can play this game at a high level and lead this team to win a lot of games…Yeah, I'm very confident in myself.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Daniel Jones has never been one to talk a big game —mainly because, until this past season, he and the Giants had little to brag about. Brian Daboll has helped him become a steady quarterback and Joe Schoen is putting some solid pieces around him in the offense. His teammates believe in him as a leader and a player. They know the work he puts in and his composure and Jones explained how crucial that is for him to Stapleton.

“More than anything, it’s about the people in the building – your teammates, the coaches – everyone in here respecting you and believing in you,” Jones said, via NorthJersey.com. “That's part of having this job in this city. I choose to focus on that when it comes to earning respect. I think I know who I am.”

For someone who is comfortably the third-best quarterback in his own division, Jones won’t be contending for one of the top spots on any QB power rankings. Even if he continued to improve he's probably going to approach the doorstep of the top 10 rather than making it in. Jones probably isn’t too worried, though. His task at hand is improving himself and the Giants.