New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard spoke about his surprise punt-returner gig in a Sunday article from the New York Post.

“I just do whatever I'm told,” Shepard said, via New York Post NFL Reporter Ryan Dunleavy. “I think (coming back) from injury has a part to do with it. They want to get me a little bit more live action before the season starts and make sure I'm feeling good out there and prepared for what's coming next.

“I honestly think it was good for me. I already felt good after last week, but I don't think it can ever be too much.”

Sterling Shepard played in one punt return snap for the Giants during the team's 32-24 preseason loss to the New York Jets, according to Pro Football Focus. Giants receiver Jamison Crowder also played in one punt return snap. Shepard played in 26 snaps during the preseason, including 19 as a wide receiver and six as a slot receiver. The Giants ended the game with five punts of their own. Punter Jamie Gillan recorded a total of 246 punting yards during Saturday's game in MetLife Stadium, according to ESPN.

Sterling Shepard, a former second-round pick out of Oklahoma, has played in 75 games and started in 72 for the Giants since he was selected with the 40th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He played in three games and started in two for New York last season, earning a total of 154 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.

The Giants completed their preseason schedule with a record of 1-2. They bounced back from a loss to the Detroit Lions with a 21-19 win over the Carolina Panthers. Sterling Shepard caught one pass for six yards during the preseason victory over the Panthers in MetLife Stadium. Giants quarterbacks Tyrod Taylor, Tommy DeVito and Daniel Jones combined for 230 passing yards and two passing touchdowns.