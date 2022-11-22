Published November 22, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Dallas Cowboys’ star QB Dak Prescott revealed that he’s been recruiting Odell Beckham Jr, per Jon Machota.

“Dak Prescott said he has reached out to Odell Beckham Jr: ‘He knows how much I want him here. I’ve definitely sent some messages. There’s been a little back and forth. Just making sure he understands that we want him here,’” Machota shared on Twitter.

Beckham Jr. has received attention from a number of teams. He suffered an injury with the Los Angeles Rams during last year’s postseason and is in the process of recovering.

Beckham Jr.’s former team, the New York Giants, have also been listed as a potential landing destination for the free agent receiver. But the Cowboys are reportedly the favorite in the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is also a fan of bringing Odell Beckham Jr. to Dallas. He’s stated that Beckham Jr could be a good fit for the team.

Dallas is fresh off of a dominant 40-3 victory over a talented Minnesota Vikings team. They are now 7-3 heading into their Week 12 clash with the New York Giants. The Cowboys offense is already one of the best in the NFL with Dak Prescott leading the charge, as they rank 7th in points per game. With that being said, Odell Beckham Jr. would benefit the passing attack.

The Cowboys are just 25th in passing yards per contest. If Dallas signs Beckham Jr, they are destined to climb the passing yards per game leaderboard.

We will continue to monitor updates on Odell Beckham Jr.