Giants WR Sterling Shepard’s $10,609 fine before ACL tear just makes his situation even worse

This past week has been very rough for Sterling Shepard. The New York Giants’ veteran wide receiver suffered a season-ending ACL tear after working his way back from an Achilles tendon injury from last season. He will now be held to fewer than eight games played in a season for the third year in a row.

Sadly for Shepard, the bad news is following him into the weekend. According to NFL Network of Ian Rapoport, Shepard received a $10,609 fine for coming off the bench after a big hit on Daniel Jones. The act drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and occurred before the injury.

Officially the worst night ever: #Giants WR Sterling Shepard was fined $10,609 for coming off the bench after Sam Williams’ hit on Daniel Jones last week. Shepard also was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, and suffered a season-ending knee injury later in the game. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 1, 2022

Shepard has been a key player for the Giants since being drafted 40th in the 2016 NFL Draft. In 12 games in 2020, he had 656 receiving yards, 66 catches and four total touchdowns. Without him, the team lacks a major threat in the offense.

The Shepard injury leaves the Giants very thin at the receiver spot. Youngsters Kadarius Toney and Wan’Dale Robinson are also injured (but could be back soon) and Kenny Golladay, who has been very poor in his tenure with New York, is on the verge of demanding a trade. The team’s tight ends are not very imposing, either.

Jones will have to lean on Richie James and Daniel Bellinger in the passing game but Saquon Barkley will need to continue thriving in the running game. Sterling Shepard’s future is uncertain after two big injuries, especially as the Giants look to cut costs during their rebuilding period.