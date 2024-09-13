Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley have been through a lot during their tenure in the New York Giants system. However, the quarterback is going to have to carry Brian Daboll's offense on his own since the running back left to join the Philadelphia Eagles. It was not at all a good start to their season when they lost to the Minnesota Vikings. But, the elite rusher still has his former signal caller's back.

The Giants had the offensive duo of Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley since the 2019 season. Clearly, they have developed a bond unlike any other. So, it might have been tough for Brian Daboll's quarterback to no longer have the same chemistry with his rusher because Barkley departed for the Eagles. Nonetheless, Barkley still reached out to Jones after their horrific 28-6 loss to the Vikings.

“I was there for six years and I have got friends there. No bad feelings for those guys and hopefully they bounce back and get in the groove. I talked to him. I'm really good friends with DJ. Obviously, for me it was just to let him know to go out there and play free,” the former Giants running back said to Tim McManus of ESPN.

How badly did Daniel Jones do in the Giants opener?

Brian Daboll's quarterback had the roughest time in their loss to the Vikings. He was sacked five times in this matchup. Even when he got free from the opposing defensive line, their secondary would do a good job of covering his weapons. As a result, he also threw two interceptions which pretty much sealed the Giants' Week 1 fate.

Jones did have an opportunity to knock down some passes but his inefficiency remained to be a problem. On 42 passing attempts, he only managed to complete 22 of them throughout the whole four quarters. Not to mention, he was not able to throw a touchdown to keep the game close. His poor performance only netted the Giants 186 passing yards which was horrendous.

Hopefully, the Eagles running back inspired Jones to do better when Week 2 arrives.