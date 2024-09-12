Daniel Jones and the New York Giants did not get off to a great start on Sunday vs the Minnesota Vikings to open up their 2024 NFL campaign. Jones played a poor game, including throwing a pick six in the second half, and the Giants were blown out in front of a Metlife Stadium crowd that frequently rained down boos on their team.

One person who knows what it takes to win over what can be at times a hostile fanbase is former Giants quarterback Eli Manning, who won two Super Bowls in New York and recently stopped by the Dan Patrick Show with a bit of an optimistic take on Danny Dimes' struggles.

“I'm not obligated to say nice things. I think after Week 1 just understanding, I've been in this situation, I've had a bad Week 1 before. I've thrown 3 interceptions in Week 1,” said Manning. “We've had losses, we've started 0-2 and in a Super Bowl year we started 0-2 and had to go down to Washington, and down at halftime and had a comeback win to get on a little win streak. I also know it can change quickly, you can get your confidence back.”

Manning also recalled some of the times he helped lead underdog Giants squads well past what people expected of them.

“You can get on a win streak,” said Manning. “So that's why I'm always optimistic. I'm a fan of the Giants, I'm a fan of the coaches, I know them personally, I see how hard they work. I'm a fan of Daniel Jones and I'm rooting for him to do well and I'm going to be optimistic.”

Can the Giants turn things around?

Optimism certainly was not in the air on Sunday afternoon, as even after the game as Jones walked back to his car, social media clips revealed Giants fans berating their quarterback to his face.

Jones and the Giants have fallen a long way from the heights they reached in the 2022-23 season, when the team surprised many by not just making the playoffs, but winning a game when they got there vs the Minnesota Vikings.

Those same Vikings, who have gotten a lot worse themselves in the two years since, were made to look like a juggernaut on Sunday thanks in large part to the Giants' ineptitude.

In any case, the Giants will look to get to 1-1 on the season this Sunday with a road date vs the Washington Commanders.